Interferry Welcomes EU Industrial Maritime Strategy, Decarbonization Fincancing

Interferry, the global voice of the ferry industry, endorsed the European Commission’s launch of the Industrial Maritime Strategy and the inherent critical recognition of the ferry sector’s strategic importance. Notably, the push for Member States to reinvest EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) revenues into maritime decarbonization aligns directly with Interferry’s long-standing recommendations.

The strategy notes that the maritime industry faces annual financing needs for fleet decarbonization estimated between USD$2.78billion and 9.86 billion (2.4 billion and 8.5 billion Euro). Therefore, Interferry is pleased that the Commission is responding to its calls to use a significant portion of the approximately USD$11.6 billion (10 billion EUR) in annual ETS collections to support the uptake of clean technologies. This includes a proposed dedicated EU mechanism to provide shipping companies with ETS allowances for sustainable fuels and clean propulsion, linked to EU preference criteria.

Interferry notes that the strategy complements recent findings by environmental groups which highlight the vast potential for ferry electrification. For the ferry sector, electrifying ports to facilitate shore power is the "lowest-hanging fruit" for immediate decarbonization: By landing electricity at the dockside, Member States can drastically reduce port-city emissions and de-risk operator investments in battery-electric vessels.

Interferry also appreciates the commitment to ease the administrative burden and the recognition that EU legislation must be revised once a global IMO measure is established to avoid double payment. While the industry welcomes the focus on European shipbuilding, Interferry emphasizes that these measures must support, rather than distort, free market dynamics and the immediate need for infrastructure at the terminal level.

Interferry stands ready to consult with the Commission to remove real-life hurdles that currently hinder efficient operations.