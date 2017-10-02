Interlake Steamship Joins Green Marine

The Interlake Steamship Company has become the first U.S. Great Lakes ship owner to join Green Marine, a voluntary environmental certification program for the maritime industry in North America.

As the largest privately held U.S.-flagged fleet on the Great Lakes, the Interlake Steamship Company is propelled by a long-term vision to make its vessels the most efficient and environmentally responsible in the shipping industry.

“Green Marine certification aligns well with our strategic initiatives regarding the environment,” said Mark W. Barker, president of Interlake, the largest privately held U.S.-flagged fleet on the Great Lakes. “We have a long-term vision for our industry and we are investing in our ships and our equipment to offer the most reliable, efficient delivery within an industry that is already the greenest form of transportation available.”

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Interlake,” said David Bolduc, Green Marine’s executive director. “With its visionary fleet modernization over the past decade and all the investments made towards more sustainable operations, there’s no doubt that Interlake is committed to continual environmental improvement, which is the core of the Green Marine program.”

The Green Marine environmental program offers a roadmap for ship owners, port authorities, terminal operators and shipyards to voluntarily reduce their environmental footprint. The comprehensive program addresses key environmental issues using 12 performance indicators. With a quickly increasing membership – especially in the United States – Green Marine has become a leading point of reference in North America for environmental best practices.

Green Marine certification is a rigorous and transparent process. All results are independently verified every two years and each company’s individual performance made public annually.