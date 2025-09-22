Marine Link
International Association of Maritime Clusters Launched

September 22, 2025

Source: IAMC

The new International Association of Maritime Clusters (IAMC) was launched during London International Shipping Week 2025 after a panel discussion: “Why collaboration is essential for maritime to grow.”

IAMC fielded questions such as: Is there really a need for another trade association?

From the tone of the debate, this elicited a very strong confirmation that maritime clusters are missing the all-important global interaction.

The panel consisted of Captain Lee Clarke, Managing Director, Isle of Man Maritime; Anne Legrégeois, deputy head of the fleet and seafarer service of the Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs, Fisheries and Aquaculture; Jos Standerwick, CEO, Maritime London, Gemma Griffin, Vice President & Head of Global Crewing at DFDS, and Peter Shaerf, Chairman, New York Maritime, and PK Mishra, Joint Managing Director, IR Class.

Standerwick said there is a need for clusters to promote themselves, and Shaerf said: “We definitely want a global presence.”

Shaerf said the association should be more than networking. Collaboration should be added to the mix.


