EVE Energy, Green Whale Technology Partner to Accelerate Global Marine Battery Adoption

In a move to accelerate the future of marine electrification, EVE Energy, and Green Whale Technology (GWT) have signed a strategic partnership agreement to provide high-performance marine Battery Energy Storage Solutions (BESS) and service to customers worldwide. This collaboration combines EVE Energy’s advanced lithium marine battery system technology, and GWT’s marine engineering, lifecycle service and commissioning expertise.

Thanks to EVE’s active balancing technology, these systems deliver a lifetime of up to 15 years, surpassing any LFP systems in the market today, and reducing total cost of ownership.

The high C-rate maritime battery market was long dominated by NMC cell-based systems. EVE, however, is currently the only supplier in the world offering 3C continuous LFP marine batteries, offering a longer lifetime than NMC-based system in many application scenarios.

The alliance’s production capability, advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry technology, maritime experience, cost advantages, data safety, and global service capacity shows this solution’s potential to be a game-changer in the market.

To support customers globally, and with higher standards, Green Whale Technology is establishing an NL-based cloud service platform, guaranteeing local data compliance, digital security, and mitigating geopolitical risks. Spare parts storage in Norway and the Netherlands further strengthen timely after-sales support, while joint R&D initiatives promise continued innovation.

As one of the world’s largest battery manufacturers (cells and systems), EVE Energy leverages its ESS system factory capacity of over 10 MWh per day to ensure scalability and timely delivery. In addition, the 3C marine battery system is priced below USD 300 per kWh, which is unique in the current market.