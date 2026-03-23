International Launches Aluminum-Pigmented Primer Intergard 6788

AkzoNobel’s marine coatings brand, International, has launched Intergard 6788, a new aluminum-pigmented universal primer developed to meet the demands of the global newbuilding market. The launch in Asia will take place at the Asia Pacific Maritime conference in Singapore, with availability in China and Vietnam as key markets.

Epoxy technology enables a higher solids content for the product, proactively meeting increasingly stringent global Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) regulations. The formulation also enhances productivity and lowers costs for shipyards by improving application efficiency, reducing material loss and paint waste, and enabling higher control and film build per coat. On-site workability validation at a major Chinese shipyard has showed higher application performance compared with an alternative high-solids coating. This stable and predictable application performance helps shipyards simplify planning, reduce operational complexity and enhance shipbuilding efficiency.

Asia continues to be the largest producer of new build vessels. According to recent Clarksons Global Shipbuilding Review data, Chinese shipyards secured a significant 63% market share for new ships in 2025 by compensated gross tonnage (CGT). Chinese yards received orders totalling 35.37 million CGT (1421 vessels), while total global orders equalled 56.43 million CGT (2,036 vessels). Meanwhile Vietnam, alongside other growing Asian economies, continues to expand as a shipbuilding hub and is now ranked the world’s 7th largest shipbuilding nation.