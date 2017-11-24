Marine Link
Propeller Club elects RADM Whitehead as International President

November 24, 2017

Rear Admiral Joel Whitehead. Photo: International Propeller Club

 At its 91st annual convention last month, the International Propeller Club of the United States elected and installed its leaders for the coming year and beyond. 

 
Representatives of the Club’s more than 75 chapters from around the world elected Rear Admiral Joel Whitehead, US Coast Guard (retired) to a two-year term as International President. RADM Whitehead is a member of the Club’s Port of New Orleans chapter.
 
Niels Aalund, a member of the Club’s Port of Houston and the Senior Vice President, Maritime Affairs, of the West Gulf Maritime Association, was elected First Vice President and Philippe de Gauw (Algeciras, Spain) was reelected as Second Vice President. Both will serve terms expiring in 2019.
 
Maryanne Richards of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy was elected Vice President for Student Ports, where she will provide leadership for the Club’s program of outreach to future industry professsionals attending maritime academies or other transportation-related programs. Judy Barrett (Norfolk) and Pat Patrick (New Orleans) were reelected to one-year terms as treasurer and secretary, respectively.
 
The International Propeller Club of the United States, founded in 1927, is an international business network of maritime professionals, dedicated to the promotion of the maritime industry, commerce and global trade. Local chapters in the United States and abroad are organized into chapters, called “Ports,” which meet regularly to hear from industry leaders, for service opportunities, and to network with industry colleagues.
 
