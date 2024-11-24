INTERTANKO Elects New Managing Director

INTERTANKO’s Council of Members has confirmed that Tim Wilkins is to succeed Katharina Stanzel as Managing Director from January 1, 2025.

Stanzel has served as Managing Director since 2012, representing the interests of independent tanker owners worldwide and championing the role and reputation of the tanker industry as a vital and responsible partner in the global energy supply chain. She has been driving collaboration and partnerships between industry stakeholders, advocating for policies that foster sustainable growth, fair competition and international cooperation in developing best practice, operational excellence and global solutions for a global industry.

The fifth Managing Director in the Association’s long history, she was the first to bring an environmental background to the position.

Tim Wilkins, currently Deputy Managing Director and Environment Director, has over 25 years’ experience with INTERTANKO and is currently overseeing the Association’s environmental agenda and European and Board activities.

He said: “I am honored to lead INTERTANKO and humbled by the support of the Association’s Members. My focus will be on shaping a sustainable future for the tanker industry by supporting Members through the decarbonization transition, safeguarding the future of our seafarers and actively addressing the complex geopolitical challenges we face.”



