Marine Link
Monday, August 19, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

INTERTANKO, Veracity by DNV Partner on Ship Emission Data

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 19, 2024

Photo from the partnership signing Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition 2024. From left: Catrine Vestereng, SVP & Global Segment Director at DNV Maritime, Barry Authers, Head of Partnerships at Veracity by DNV, Tim Wilkins, Deputy Managing Director at INTERTANKO, Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO at DNV Maritime. Image courtesy DNV

Photo from the partnership signing Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition 2024. From left: Catrine Vestereng, SVP & Global Segment Director at DNV Maritime, Barry Authers, Head of Partnerships at Veracity by DNV, Tim Wilkins, Deputy Managing Director at INTERTANKO, Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO at DNV Maritime. Image courtesy DNV

Veracity by DNV and INTERTANKO announced a partnership, enabling DNV emissions verification customers to share their data with INTERTANKO, supporting the tanker sector's decarbonization efforts.  

2024 is the first year where ships trading in the European Union are subject to its Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). Verified emissions data are increasingly important for EU ETS commercial settlement, Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) implementation, and operational efficiency requiring real-time verification of emissions data. Integration with INTERTANKO's benchmarking tool allows members using DNV as their verifier, to share the verified data in one secure and automatic data stream.

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week