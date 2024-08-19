INTERTANKO, Veracity by DNV Partner on Ship Emission Data

Veracity by DNV and INTERTANKO announced a partnership, enabling DNV emissions verification customers to share their data with INTERTANKO, supporting the tanker sector's decarbonization efforts.

2024 is the first year where ships trading in the European Union are subject to its Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). Verified emissions data are increasingly important for EU ETS commercial settlement, Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) implementation, and operational efficiency requiring real-time verification of emissions data. Integration with INTERTANKO's benchmarking tool allows members using DNV as their verifier, to share the verified data in one secure and automatic data stream.