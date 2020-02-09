Iran, Syria Ink Maritime Agreement

Iran and Syria have signed an agreement on mutual maritime cooperation during the sixth round of joint maritime committee meeting on the maritime and port cooperation.



The Managing Director of Iran's Maritime and Port Organization (PMO) Mohammad Rastad, and the Syrian Deputy Minister of Maritime Transportation Mohammad Ammar Kamal Al-Din, signed the agreement.



The agreement has emphasized the expansion of maritime cooperation, as well as maritime education and training together with increasing maritime transportation through the shipping lines of both countries.



The memorandum also emphasized the increase in maritime transport through the shipping lines of the two countries, and it was agreed that the shipping companies of the two countries would negotiate on this issue and announce final decisions to the relevant authorities of the two countries.



Conditions for the presence of Iranian port operators in the Syrian ports and the implementation of the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding between the port of Imam Khomeini and the port of Latakia are further discussed in the context of this memorandum.



The Managing Director of Ports and Maritime Organization and the Syrian Deputy Minister of Maritime Transport also agreed to hold the upcoming seventh joint committee meeting on the Maritime and port Cooperation Committee in 2021 in Syria.