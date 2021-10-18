Marine Link
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Iran's Navy Thwarts Pirate Attack on Iranian Tanker

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 18, 2021

© momentscatcher / Adobe Stock

Iranian naval forces intervened on Saturday to repel pirates who attacked an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden, Iran's state media reported.

Pirates in five speedboats attacked the unidentified tanker, but they fled after facing heavy fire from Iran's navy, the state broadcaster IRIB said on its website.

Iran’s navy has extended its reach in recent years, dispatching vessels to the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden to protect Iranian ships from Somali pirate attacks.


(Reporting by Dubai newsroom Editing by Mark Potter)

