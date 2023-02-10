Iskenderun Port Resumes Operations After Large Fire Extinguished

A fire at Turkey's Iskenderun port has been extinguished and maritime operations have resumed in the region, Turkey's maritime authority said on Friday, four days after the blaze broke out after following earthquakes that struck the country.

More than a thousand containers which had caught on fire are being separated and the rehabilitation of the port will begin swiftly, it said.

A source at the port said smoke was still rising from the scene as cooling operations continue.

"The fire is completely extinguished but smoke is rising. Barring an extraordinary event, it looks like there is no chance for the fire to erupt again but cooling operations will last three more days," the person said.





(Reuters - Reporting by Can Sezer and Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by Jason Neely)