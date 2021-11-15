Italian Coast Guard Orders New Multi-mission Ship

The Italian Coast Guard on Monday signed a contract for the design and construction of a new multi-role offshore unit (UAM) for missions ranging from sea rescue to maritime safety, from marine conservation to fish resources protection, as well as civil protection.

The signing took place in Rome at the headquarters of the General Command of the Harbor Authorities - Coast Guard between the Commanding General, Adm. Inspector Nicola Carlone, and the CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono, the latter representing the two companies, Fincantieri and Cantiere Navale Vittoria, which will operate through a temporary grouping of companies (RTI).

The order, finalizing the tender procedure, is worth approximately €80 million and it envisages the construction of one multi-role offshore unit, the related five-year temporary support service, as well as the possibility of exercising the option right for the construction of two additional units.

The ship will be able to operate in long-range deep-sea missions, with a logistical autonomy of at least 20 days, exceeding 4,800 miles, in which – thanks to the onboard technologies and advanced communication and discovery systems – she will be able to also take on the leading role of coordinating air and naval assets in the operation areas.

With a total length of about 85 meters, the vessel will feature azimuth type electric propulsion system (two azipods), powered by an electrical generation plant, and to two bow thrusters for dynamic positioning. The ship's large working deck features offshore cranes and a boarding ramp for wheeled vehicles, together with the flight deck allowing the landing and take-off of helicopters, a dedicated rescue zone with related rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIB), the anti-pollution systems (rec-oil), the hospital area and other equipment.

(Photo: Fincantieri)

“The Coast Guard is growing in step with the development of the Italian shipbuilding industry” said Admiral Carlone, Commander General of the Coast Guard, “a necessary development for an organization with a strong technological, professional and operational character that has come to establish itself as an excellence of our Country, also recognized internationally”.

“A few months – stated Paolo Duò, President of the Vittoria Shipyard – from the delivery of the last units built for the Italian Coast Guard, the flagship of our fleet, the General Command of the Harbour Authorities has once again recognized our company know-how, gained in the design and construction of military and paramilitary units and we are honored. In this new adventure we will be partner of one of the main world players in the shipbuilding industry to whom we have been united for some time by an important relationship of collaboration. Together with Fincantieri, we will strengthen the operational capabilities of the Port Authority corps, guaranteeing, as always, maximum reliability and compliance with the highest quality standards”.

Giuseppe Bono, Fincantieri CEO, commented: “We are proud to help contributing once more to expand and enhance the operational capabilities of our Coast Guard with a vessel built to carry out a variety of different missions. Indeed, this order confirms the Group’s great flexibility, being able – today – to offer products, in each sector we operate, meeting the specific needs of different customers with the highest technological level on the market”.