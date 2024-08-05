Marine Link
Italian Navy Orders Fourth Patrol Vessel from Fincantieri, Leonardo JV

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 5, 2024

(Credit: Fincantieri)

Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture owned by Fincantieri (51%) and Leonardo (49%), has received notification from the Italian Navy that it has exercised its option for the construction of the fourth next-generation offshore patrol vessel (OPV) and the related logistical support.

The total value of the operation is about $255.7 million (€236 million).

In t﻿he coming days, OSN will finalize sub-contracts by notifying the option exercise to Fincantieri and Leonardo, with a value respectively of around $176.6 million (€163 million) and $75.8 million (€70 million).

With a length of about 95 meters, a displacement of 2,300 tons and the capacity to accommodate 97 crew members on board, the new patrol vessel will be built at Fincantieri's Riva Trigoso and Muggiano Integrated Shipyard.

