The IWH Group Launches Blue Future to Help Maritime SMEs Repair Digital Readiness Gap

The IWH Group has launched Blue Future, a new service designed to help marine and offshore organizations assess their digital preparedness, define a realistic target operating model, and build a roadmap from legacy, manual ways of working to more resilient, scalable digital operations. The offer is aimed at organizations including ship owners, ship operators, charterers, port agents, ship management companies, marine insurers and offshore support businesses.

Blue Future has been developed in response to a growing challenge across the maritime sector. While digitization, automation, connected assets, remote monitoring and Maritime IoT are advancing quickly, many smaller and mid-sized organizations still depend on legacy systems, spreadsheets, email-based workflows and fragmented reporting processes that are no longer suited to today’s operations.

For many maritime SMEs, the core issue is not technology in isolation but preparedness: understanding current systems, workflows, reporting arrangements, integration points and dependencies well enough to make proportionate, commercially sensible decisions about what to improve, in what order, and why. Blue Future is intended to turn that assessment into action through a prioritized improvement roadmap and, where needed, implementation support.

Through Blue Future, clients can expect support to assess their current state, define what “good” looks like for their business, identify quick wins and medium-term priorities, reduce dependence on manual processes, improve management information and reporting, and de-risk technology changes. The service builds on IWH’s wider strengths in Project & Program Delivery and Performance Improvement.