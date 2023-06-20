J. Lauritzen Orders Third Methanol Dual-fuel Bulk Carrier

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Danish investment company J. Lauritzen announced it has ordered a third methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier from Japan's Tsuneishi Shipbuilding in an expansion of its partnership with U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill.

The vessel will be a sister ship to the two 81,200 dwt Kamsarmax bulkers ordered by J. Lauritzen in April.

The ships will be fully owned by Lauritzen NexGen Shipping and be operated by Cargill for a minimum period of seven years.

Each will be capable of trading with zero carbon emissions when powered by green methanol and biodiesel.

A growing number of vessel owners and operators seeking to shrink their environmental footprint have turned to methanol fuel to slash emissions from their operations.

Targeting zero-carbon shipping by 2050, Cargill—one of the world's largest ship charterers—is investing in a number of low-carbon shipping technologies in addition to the methanol-fueled newbuilds, such as wind-assisted propulsion, drop-in biofuels and fully-electric pusher tugs. The company is also exploring other green fuel options, including ammonia.