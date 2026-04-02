JA Moody, Phoenix Lighting to Offer Electrical Product Solutions for U.S. Navy, Marine Customers

JA Moody, a supplier of flow control products to the U.S. Navy and marine industry, has announced a strategic partnership with Phoenix Lighting, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty LED lighting solutions. This collaboration marks JA Moody’s official expansion into electrical products.

Through this partnership, JA Moody will offer Phoenix Lighting’s rugged, high-performance LED lighting systems designed specifically for demanding marine, shipboard environments. These products deliver durability, energy efficiency, and reliability.

Phoenix Lighting is known for manufacturing marine-grade LED lighting solutions engineered to withstand extreme conditions, including vibration, moisture, salt spray, and temperature fluctuations. Their product line is used in military, maritime, mining, and industrial applications, and has been installed on U.S. Navy Combatant, MSC, USCG, Army Watercraft, MARAD, USACE and NOAA vessels for more than 40 years.

JA Moody has also expanded its internal expertise, adding dedicated electrical product specialists to ensure superior technical support, application guidance, and rapid response for customers.