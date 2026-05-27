Jake Minmer Announced as VP of Operations at Gulf of America

Gulf of America Logistics (GoAL), the 100% Louisiana-owned capital projects specialist, has announced the appointment of Jake Minner as Vice President of Operations - Specialized Transport and Trucking, and the opening of a new Baton Rouge office, bringing its statewide network to four locations.

Minner brings 17 years of heavy-haul experience from a major industrial carrier, with expertise in Louisiana's energy and petrochemical corridor. He will lead GoAL’s asset-based heavy-haul transportation division from the Baton Rouge office.

GoAL’s four Louisiana offices each serve distinct industrial zones:

﻿﻿Bossier City - Corporate Headquarters

﻿﻿Baton Rouge - Heavy Haul & Specialized Transport Operations (new)

﻿﻿Lafayette - Gulf Coast & Offshore Logistics

﻿﻿Rayville - Northeast Louisiana Industrial Services

GoAL is currently securing port facilities in Cameron Parish, directly adjacent to the Sabine Pass and Cameron LNG terminals, placing the company at the epicenter of Louisiana's $100 billion-plus LNG investment surge. The firm has also struck exclusive asset-based trucking agreements across the Gulf Coast, giving clients direct asset control rather than brokered capacity - a meaningful distinction as equipment availability tightens across the region.

The expansion comes as out-of-state logistics firms move to establish a Louisiana presence through joint ventures.