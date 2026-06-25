Uni-tankers Delivers Solid Annual Result, Reorganizes Board of Directors

In a year marked by geopolitical uncertainty, shifting trade patterns, and a more volatile market, the Danish tanker shipping company Uni-Tankers delivers a solid result for the financial year 2025/26 while adding new business in several key areas.

Despite a challenging year, Uni-Tankers reports a revenue of $427.8 million and a net profit of $23.4 million.

Uni-Tankers’ commercial discipline has led to several strategic contracts over the past year. The tanker shipping company has also achieved its highest-ever level of contract coverage, further strengthening its resilience in a market that can shift rapidly.

At the same time, Uni-Tankers has strengthened its presence in Asia, moving closer to customers and operations. The company has opened a new office in Singapore and expanded its trading area to permanently include cargo flows to and from Asia and Australia.

A stronger fleet

Development has continued with a focus on strengthening quality and matching market requirements. During the fiscal year, Uni-Tankers sold three vessels and acquired one, while the time charter fleet has been expanded in both number of vessels and capacity (DWT). In addition, the fleet is now more homogeneous through the addition of further tonnage with stainless-steel tanks.

Uni-Tankers continues to develop its climate transition plan to gradually integrate decarbonization into strategic and operational decisions, in line with both regulatory requirements and customer expectations.

Future-proofing in a volatile market

Uni-Tankers has launched a new strategic process with support from both internal and external resources. The process is intended to support further growth, maintain a strong foundation, and increase focus on both potential and concrete risk scenarios, so Uni-Tankers can continue to stand strong in a market characterized by instability and changing trade patterns.

Uni-Tankers has also strengthened its internal platforms and digital capabilities, including AI readiness, to support operational reliability, scalable solutions, and a strong basis for decision-making.

Changes to the Board of Directors

In connection with the company’s annual general meeting, changes will also be made to the Board of Directors.

Mads Peter Zacho, CEO of Navigator Gas, will join the Board as Chair. He brings extensive leadership experience from the Danish and international maritime industry, including from his roles as former CEO of J. Lauritzen A/S and CFO of TORM A/S and SVITZER A/S - three prominent Danish shipping companies with strong positions in maritime services, tanker shipping, and maritime investments.

Nina Østergaard, CEO and co-owner of USTC, will take over as Vice Chair.

At the same time, the current Chair of the Board, Klaus Nyborg, will step down after 14 years on the Board. Klaus Nyborg joined as Vice Chair and, after 10 years, took over as Chair, a role he has held for the past four years.