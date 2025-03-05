Jan De Nul and DEME Ink Award Letter

Celia Konowe is originally from Reston, VA and earned her bachelor's degree in...

A joint venture between Jan De Nul and DEME has signed a letter of award with Indian engineering and construction company ITD Cementation for dredging and reclamation works in Vadhavan Port during a Belgian economic mission to India.

The project includes nearshore reclamation and shore protection for the greenfield port, which is located on India’s west coast in Maharashtra. Spanning approximately 200 hectares, the land reclamation will facilitate the construction of breakbulk and liquid cargo handling facilities.

This development is part of a larger initiative by the Indian government to establish Vadhavan as one of the world’s top ten container ports by 2040. The joint venture will serve as a subcontractor to ITD Cementation to execute this phase of the project.

"We remain an active player in the Indian dredging sector. Our experience and diverse fleet allow us to tailor solutions for our clients’ diverse projects, such as land reclamation and bringing waterways to depth," said Wim Cosaert, Area Manager at Jan De Nul.

Construction work is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025, following the monsoon season. For this project, Jan De Nul and DEME will deploy two of their larger trailing suction hopper dredgers.