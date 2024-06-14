Jan De Nul Orders Plug-in Hybrid Hopper Dredge

Dutch dredging and marine services contractor Jan De Nul Group announced it has signed a contract with Indian shipbuilder Goa Shipyard for the construction of a new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD). The vessel is a plug-in hybrid specifically designed to operate in small harbors.

With its 79 meters hull length, the new vessel will be the smallest of Jan De Nul Group’s hopper fleet. It has a hopper capacity of 2,000 cubic meters.

The present contract is for one vessel, with a delivery period of 24 months for the first ship, having an option to construct a second sister vessel.

Jan Van De Velde, Director New Building at Jan De Nul Group, said, “It’s a small hopper with big capabilities. Tailor-made to perform in small harbours, agile and flexible. With very big ambitions in the field of durability. As a DC hybrid plug-in the vessel is highly innovative, with a big potential to reduce our carbon footprint. Another added value to our versatile fleet.”

Jan De Nul said the new vessel is custom made to operate in small harbours in highly populated areas, like marinas. It is highly maneuverable, very low in emissions and is almost silent.