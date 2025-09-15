Jana Marine’s Jack-Up Barges Get ABS’ Cyber Notation

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued the CR-Ex cyber resilience notation to three self-elevating units from Jana Marine Services, an industry first.

The offshore units, JANA 505, 508 and 509, are the first offshore units to be awarded the notation that incorporates elements of IACS UR E26 Cyber Resilience (CR) requirements into existing (Ex) vessels to enhance cyber safety.

The CR-Ex notation is part of the updated ABS Guide for Cybersecurity Implementation for the Marine and Offshore Industries, CyberSafety Volume 2 that provides requirements for operational technology (OT) control systems and related information technology (IT) systems on commercial vessels and offshore assets.

“This is an important achievement for Jana Marine and ABS that advances the safety and operational standards in offshore operations. As digital connectivity on vessels expands, so too does the cyber threat landscape. ABS is committed to leading the industry in cyber resilience - supporting clients with robust strategies to safeguard critical marine and offshore systems in an increasingly connected world,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Vice President, Technology.

“We are proud to announce that our jack-up barges Jana 505, Jana 508, and Jana 509 have been awarded the industry’s first CR(Ex) cyber security notation by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). This groundbreaking achievement underscores our commitment to cyber safety, innovation, and operational excellence in hazardous environments,” added Mohamed Alsubaie, Chief Executive Officer, Jana Marine Services.