Marine Link
Thursday, June 3, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Japanese Cargo Ship Collision: One Crew Member Feared Dead

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 31, 2021

Byakko - Credit: Bridge Valley/MarineTraffic.com

Byakko - Credit: Bridge Valley/MarineTraffic.com

 A crew member of a Japanese cargo ship was feared dead on Sunday after he was recovered near a vessel that had capsized and sunk following a collision in domestic waters, local media reported.

Japanese coast guard ships and aircraft have been searching since Friday for three missing crew members of the cargo ship after the collision with a Marshall Islands-registered tanker in the Seto Inland Sea.

Public broadcaster NHK said the coast guard found the crew member in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest on Sunday morning near the sunk vessel.

The Japanese coast guard was not immediately reachable by phone on Sunday.

Japan's Transport Safety Board is conducting an investigation on board the chemical tanker, identified as the Ulsan Pioneer, which remained near the accident site, NHK said.

A representative for the board was not immediately reachable by phone on Sunday.

 (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by William Mallard)

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

2021: The Year When Offshore Wind Takes Off in the United States

US Jobs from US Offshore Energy, a Goal 44 Years in the Making
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News