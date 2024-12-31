Japanese and Singaporean Bulk Carriers Collide in China

Two bulk carriers, one sailing under the Singaporean flag and other under Japan’s, have collided in Changjiang River in China.

Singapore-registered bulk carrier, YANGZE 22, and a Japan-registered bulk carrier, VEGA DREAM, collided on December 30, 2024.

Both carriers are in stable condition and no injuries to the crew have been reported on either of the vessels.

YANGZE 22 suffered damage to its hull and is currently anchored at Hengsha East Anchorage for damage assessment.

The bulk carrier also reported that about 9 metric tonnes of fuel oil spilled due to the collision, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) informed.

The Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration (MSA), together with several support craft deployed by YANGZE 22’s company, are currently conducting clean-up of the fuel oil spilled.

Shanghai MSA has stated that the situation is under control, according to MPA.