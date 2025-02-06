JettyLight to Acquire Historic Ferry for Maryland

JettyLight LLC has announced plans to acquire the historic Oxford-Bellevue Ferry Service and the TALBOT Ferry.

The acquisition underscores JettyLight’s commitment to preserving maritime heritage while enhancing ferry operations for the communities of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

As the oldest privately operated ferry in the United States, the Oxford-Bellevue Ferry has provided reliable service across the Tred Avon River since 1683, serving as a vital transportation link for residents, tourists and businesses.

JettyLight’s vision for the ferry services includes:

• Sustainability Initiatives: Exploring eco-friendly services and systems that deliver robust transportation results while minimizing the impact on our environment.

• Operational Enhancements: Implementing digital scheduling and ticketing tools and expanded customer service to optimize rider convenience.

• Growing the Maritime Workforce: Training crews in safety management, customer service and nautical seamanship, while promoting careers in the maritime industry’s blue economy.

• Community Engagement: Partnering with local businesses and tourism organizations to promote regional economic growth and cultural heritage.



