JF Subtech Charters Olympic Taurus Offshore Vessel. Deploys It for UXO Survey Gig

James Fisher Subtech has chartered the multipurpose offshore vessel Olympic Taurus from Olympic Subsea with plans to use it in the UK offshore energy industry.

The Olympic Taurus has already been mobilized for work from Montrose Port, Aberdeenshire, and fitted with a work class remotely operated vehicle (WROV), in support of an unexploded ordnance (UXO) identification, survey, and disposal campaign in the North Sea with an unnamed client.

The campaign is expected to end in early May.

This is JF Subtech's second chartered vessel for 2023 after Edda Savanah , and the vessel will also be used by JF Subtech's sister company, James Fisher Renewables (JF Renewables).

According to JF Subtech, the Olympic Taurus can be reconfigured for a wide range of work scopes, largely on UXO identification with ROV, IRM activities and air diving projects, core services for both JF Subtech and JF Renewables.

Mike Bailey, Asset and Operations Director at JF Subtech, said that, as the vessel market tightens, the Olympic Taurus would be a reliable and capable asset at a predictable cost base, deployed on various WROV projects for the company's customers in the energy sector.