Jifmar, Seavium Partner to Roll Out AI Across Offshore Fleet

Jifmar Group and Seavium have formalized a strategic partnership to deploy digital and artificial intelligence (AI) driven capabilities across Jifmar’s fleet and internal workflows, as offshore operators accelerate adoption of data-driven operations.

Under the agreement, more than 80 vessels from Jifmar’s fleet will be integrated into a unified digital ecosystem aimed at improving fleet visibility, standardizing technical information and strengthening preparation and delivery of offshore projects.

The partnership also introduces AI-assisted vessel-project matching and chartering analysis to enhance commercial responsiveness and asset suitability assessment across global opportunities. The initiative reflects a broader industry shift toward structured data and more agile chartering practices.

Beyond fleet digitalization, the collaboration will expand AI integration into internal processes across multiple departments, supporting automation and workflow efficiency.

The partnership was facilitated through ZEBOX, the innovation accelerator initiated by CMA CGM Group, which connected Jifmar with Seavium as part of its co-innovation program.

“This partnership with Jifmar marks a clear shift in the offshore industry. Digitalization is no longer optional: AI and structured data are redefining how chartering and operations must be run. Jifmar is moving early and decisively, and we’re entering this new competitive era together. We’re ready to scale our impact across EMEA,” said Adrien Barrau, CEO of Seavium.

“ Jifmar is proud to integrate Seavium’s solution into our operations, reinforcing our long-standing commitment to innovation. For over 20 years we have led the way in our industry, and this partnership marks the next step in advancing our fleet and services into the digital era,” added Paul Berud, Head of Innovation of Jifmar Group.