Jonathan Quinn Named Managing Director of Avenir LNG

Avenir announced Jonathan Quinn has been appointed to the role of Managing Director of Avenir LNG.

Quinn was one of the founding management team members of Avenir when the company established in 2018, and in his previous role as Commercial Director has been responsible for our group commercial strategy and business development.

Quinn has over 10 years experience in midstream infrastructure, shipping and trading and previously held business development and corporate strategy roles at Stolt-Nielsen Limited, prior to the establishment of Avenir.