Jones takes the Helm at Cal Poly Maritime Academy

Cal Poly appointed Rear Admiral (Retired) Eric C. Jones, USCG, as superintendent of the Cal Poly Maritime Academy, effective July 1, 2025.

Jones joins Cal Poly following more than 35 years of distinguished service in the U.S. Coast Guard. His leadership roles included assistant commandant for human resources and commander of the Seventh District, where he oversaw operations across the Southeastern U.S. and Caribbean and managed workforce systems for over 57,000 members. He also coordinated multi-agency responses during Hurricanes Dorian, Irma, and Maria, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones is a graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, holds a master’s degree from MIT, and is a fellow of Harvard’s National Preparedness Leadership Initiative and MIT’s Seminar XXI on Foreign Policy and International Relations.

Cal Poly and Cal Maritime will begin operating administratively as one university, Cal Poly, effective July 1, 2025, under the leadership of President Armstrong. Academic integration will continue over the following year, with the first Cal Poly Maritime Academy students enrolling in Fall 2026.