Joseph Schulte Container Ship to Reach Istanbul Thursday Evening

The Joseph Schulte container ship is in Romanian waters and set to reach Istanbul this evening, said a spokesperson for Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), which owns the ship jointly with a Chinese bank, on Thursday.

The departure from Odesa of the Hong-Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte, trapped in the port since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, followed the latest Russian attack on the country's grain export infrastructure.

(Reuters - Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)