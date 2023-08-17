Marine Link
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Joseph Schulte Container Ship to Reach Istanbul Thursday Evening

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 17, 2023

A container ship in Istanbul (illustration only) - Credit: Faraways/AdobeStock

The Joseph Schulte container ship is in Romanian waters and set to reach Istanbul this evening, said a spokesperson for Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), which owns the ship jointly with a Chinese bank, on Thursday. 

The departure from Odesa of the Hong-Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte, trapped in the port since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, followed the latest Russian attack on the country's grain export infrastructure.

 (Reuters - Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

