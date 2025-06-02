Jotun Introduces Hull Performance Solutions 2.0 at Nor-Shipping

Jotun, a global leader in marine coatings, announced the launch of the next generation of its Hull Performance Solutions (HPS). Included in HPS 2.0 are two new products for different trades and environments, alongside the established and newly speed-loss verified SeaQuantum X200, best-in-class technical service, hull condition management and performance guarantees to deliver a solution that is Tailored to trade.

HPS 2.0 will include four elements, that, in combination will optimize vessel efficiency: tailored to trade, technical service from the industry's largest team of coatings advisors, intelligent hull condition management and credible performance guarantees.

Solutions tailored to specific needs are crucial as various trade patterns and operating environments each require specific coatings for optimal efficiency.

For predictable trades - SeaQuantum X200

For high fouling intensity trades - SeaQuantum XT

For unpredictable trades - SeaQuest Endura

Through data-driven tools, Jotun helps optimize vessel efficiency by analysing key performance data according to ISO 19030. This identifies improvement areas and minimize fouling, which in turn will reduce fuel consumption. Included for users of HPS 2.0 is the performance analysis service in Jotun’s HullKeeper platform to synergize intelligence on hull condition with hull performance analysis, enabling operators to make better and faster decision through actionable insights.

Jotun’s dock-to-dock guarantee ensures continuous performance from one dry docking to the next, maintaining consistent hull efficiency throughout.

Visit Jotun during Nor-Shipping in Hall D – Stand D03-06, June 3-6.