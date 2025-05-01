JSA Loadmaster Arabia Ltdl, HMH Sign Cooperation Agreement for Shipyard Solutions in Saudi Arabia

JSA Loadmaster Arabia Ltd and HMH have entered into a strategic Cooperation Agreement to deliver joint solutions to shipyards, as well as onshore and offshore rig operators, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Established in 2019, JSA Loadmaster Arabia Ltd was formed by bringing together the product lines and service offerings of two global brands; Loadmaster Industries and Jackup Structures Alliance (JSA), in combination with Saudi joint venture partner, Saudi Drill. HMH is a provider of engineered, mission-critical drilling equipment and solutions.

This new strategic Cooperation Agreement leverages industry-leading expertise and resources to provide engineering, field services, technical support, and OEM-quality parts for existing fleets and new construction projects.

With HMH's OEM products, facilities in Saudi Arabia, and JSA Loadmaster’s expertise in structural drilling solutions, the collaboration ensures Middle East customers receive localized support. Together, the two companies will deliver solutions that enhance operational efficiency and accommodate the region's growing demands.