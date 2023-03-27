"K" Line Bulk Carrier Corona Citrus to get "Seawing"

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER) decided to install the “Seawing”, an automated kite system using wind power, on Corona Citrus, an 88,000 DWT-type special coal carrier for J-POWER.

Completed on September 11, 2019, the 230 x 38m Corona Citrus is equipped with a ballast water treatment system and a SOx scrubber, too. The new “Seawing” is expected to reduce CO2 emissions from the ship by at least 20%.