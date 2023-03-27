Marine Link
Saturday, April 1, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

"K" Line Bulk Carrier Corona Citrus to get "Seawing"

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 27, 2023

Seawing on Corona Citrus. Image courtesy K Line

Seawing on Corona Citrus. Image courtesy K Line

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER) decided to install the “Seawing”, an automated kite system using wind power, on Corona Citrus, an 88,000 DWT-type special coal carrier for J-POWER.

Completed on September 11, 2019, the 230 x 38m Corona Citrus is equipped with a ballast water treatment system and a SOx scrubber, too. The new “Seawing” is expected to reduce CO2 emissions from the ship by at least 20%. 

Marine News explores the challenges facing operators on America’s inland waterways system and the work being done to address them.
Read the Magazine

Vessels

20 Years of Success and Still More to Come
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

DNV Celebrates 125 Years Working in the U.S.

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week