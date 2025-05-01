“K” Line Chooses Iridium Terminals in Hybrid Connectivity Solution

Iridium Communications and its partner Navarino are supporting the installation of Iridium Certus® terminals on a fleet of “K” Line Energy Shipping (UK) vessels operating worldwide.

The Iridium Certus terminals are being utilized as a companion to Starlink terminals as part of “K” Line’s maritime hybrid connectivity solution.

“K” Line is equipping its fleet with enhanced connectivity as it prepares to support Northern Lights Joint Venture, which offers CO2 transport and storage as a service to enable reduction and removal of industrial emissions in Europe and in Norway.

Starlink will be used primarily for crew welfare and normal business use, with Iridium Certus relied upon as a backup service during inclement weather, emergency situations or when entering waters where other services may be prohibited. This combination helps to ensure operations are consistently sustained, and crew remain safe at sea.

“Iridium® L-band continues to be the de-facto maritime standard for satellite communications, and the logical and dependable companion to Ku and Ka-band systems,” said Wouter Deknopper, Vice President and General Manager of Maritime at Iridium. “Regardless of whether a ship chooses a GEO or LEO broadband provider, Iridium is the ideal companion needed to support uninterrupted operations and critical connectivity that a vessel needs.”

With its unique satellite network in Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO), Iridium offers weather-resilient L-band connectivity and unparalleled global coverage that does not encounter permanent line of sight blockages faced by geostationary (GEO) systems.

When other vessels “go dark,” fleets equipped with Iridium and Iridium Connected™ solutions remain online and connected with small, solid-state terminals that avoid terrestrial interference and noise. Used as the primary connectivity solution or as a VSAT or Starlink companion, Iridium’s satellite network and solutions are unparalleled, enabling vessels to operate efficiently and safely from pole-to-pole.



