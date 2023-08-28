“K” LINE Chooses Navtor Fleet Monitoring System

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE) has chosen Navtor’s NavFleet solution to support its 24/7 global fleet monitoring and support system.

Once operational, the facility will help the Japanese maritime logistics company enhance the safety, efficiency and sustainable performance of its inhouse managed fleet. NavFleet will seamlessly connect vessels, crews and onshore teams and provide real-time monitoring and operational insights.

“NavFleet builds a bridge between ships and shore,” explains Tor A. Svanes, CEO Navtor. “Functioning as a single, integrated platform, it shares the data necessary to build complete situational awareness of vessel operations; allowing for smarter, safer and more informed decision making.”

Captain Kiyotaka Aya, “K” LINE Senior Managing Executive Officer, said: “We have very good experience of working with the team at Navtor, who have delivered our navigational chart management services for more than eight years. We are confident that NavFleet will become vital in developing K-Line’s global fleet management and monitoring support systems, enhancing our safety and quality management.”

In addition to NavFleet, Navtor's portfolio includes NavStation digital chart table software (with automated Passage Planning), NavBox, a certified cyber secure gateway for seamless data transfer, NavCloud cloud computing services, and Navtor digital logbooks.





Watch a video interview with Navtor's Tor Svanes recorded earlier this year.








