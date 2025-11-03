“K” Line RoRo Bulk Ship Management taps Cobham for Vessel Satcom

Cobham Satcom was selected to supply satcom antenna systems for more than 100 vessels under “K” Line RoRo Bulk Ship Management Co., Ltd., (KRBS), a core company of the “K” LINE Group, as part of their upgrade to Inmarsat’s NexusWave connectivity service. Numerous installations are already successfully completed and the programme will continue over the next two years across the company’s fleet of roll-on/roll-off and bulk carriers.



As part of the fleetwide upgrade, Cobham Satcom will supply its advanced 1m SAILOR XTR GX-R2 VSAT antenna systems. Purpose built for Inmarsat Maritime services, the XTR GX-R2 is fully compatible with NexusWave, Inmarsat’s fully managed bonded connectivity solution. The antennas offer high reliability, performance, and future-ready flexibility, which is essential to support the increasing digitalization of modern vessel operations.



The SAILOR XTR GX-R2 is part of Cobham Satcom’s most advanced VSAT technology. Its integration with Inmarsat’s NexusWave fully managed connectivity service supports seamless transition to a multi-orbit, multi-network environment, delivering high-speed, global, reliable, and secure connectivity onboard.



Cobham Satcom’s global service and support infrastructure also played a pivotal role in securing this contract. As a critical requirement for such a large and diverse fleet, the company’s global reach ensures that support, training, and service availability are guaranteed regardless of operating region.