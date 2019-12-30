Kalmar Hybrid RTGs for Argentina

Kalmar, the provider of cargo-handling solutions and services to ports and terminals, is delivering two rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) with hybrid drivelines for Exolgan S.A. container terminal in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



The order that follows the delivery of four hybrid RTGs to the terminal this December, was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q4 order intake with delivery scheduled to take place in late 2020, said a press release from the unit of Cargotec.



The Exolgan terminal in Buenos Aires is a container-handling port terminal with strategic road, rail and river transport connections. Exolgan Container Terminal is owned by International Trade Logistics (ITL), which is part of the PSA Group, one of the leading global port groups and TIL, one of the largest diverse container terminal operators.



Exolgan’s current Kalmar fleet includes RTGs, empty container handlers, forklift trucks and reachstackers. The Kalmar Hybrid RTGs form part of Exolgan’s fleet expansion program.



The Kalmar Hybrid RTG builds on the proven, sustainable performance of Kalmar RTG family to deliver even greater savings in fuel efficiency, airborne and noise emissions, and maintenance costs. It combines the latest lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology with a reduced size fuel efficient diesel power unit. The power unit is used to charge the Li-ion batteries, which power all the lifting and driving operations.



Alexandre Esse, Manager, Sales, Ports & Terminals, Americas, Kalmar said: “Our Hybrid RTGs are highly fuel-efficient and they make no compromises on performance or sustainability. It is great to be able to continue our fruitful cooperation with Exolgan with this latest order, which further demonstrates the confidence that customers have in our hybrid technologies.”



Like the earlier cranes delivered to Exolgan in December 2019, the RTGs will be 6+1 rows wide and 1-over-5 high, with a lifting capacity of 40 tons under the spreader. They will be fitted with the Kalmar SmartRail automated gantry steering solution with Container Position Indication (CPI), which automatically controls the gantry steering and feeds container coordinates to the terminal operating system. They will also feature the Kalmar SmartProfile spreader anti-collision system.