Iran, Kazakhstan to Establish Joint Shipping Company

Iran and Kazakhstan established a joint shipping company to boost trade, said the managing director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL).

Mohammad Saeedi told Tasnim News Agency that Iran and Kazakhstan's state-owned railroad companies had established the joint shipping company to connect Central Asia to southern Iran.

The IRISL chief said the head office of the firm is in the Iranian port city of Bandar Anzali and a representative office will be also established in the Kazakh port city of Aktau.