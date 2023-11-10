KBR Secures FEED Contract for Liquid CO2 Terminal in Danish Port

KBR has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FFED) contract by Fidelis New Energy for Project Fyrkat, a liquid carbon dioxide (LCO2) receiving terminal at the Port of Aalborg, Denmark.

KBR will provide engineering to support the LCO2 handling and storage facility, as Fidelis New Energy aims to help global decarbonization.

Project Fyrkat is one of the first onshore CO2 sequestration facilities, and is part of a larger initiative, Project Norne, which expects to store more than 20 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030. This equates to around half of Denmark's yearly emissions.

"We are extremely pleased to be a part of this significant liquid carbon dioxide project in Europe," said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. "KBR's strategic commitment and expertise in energy transition, coupled with our world-class engineering professionals, enables us to provide cutting-edge solutions to projects that are the key to helping our world achieve net-zero carbon emissions."

"We are thrilled to work with KBR for our receiving facility due to their extensive experience and expertise with liquid carbon dioxide, enhancing our ability to service our clients' marine transported CO2 volumes," added Ulrik Weuder, Managing Director for Fidelis Europe. "Fidelis has been working in Denmark for over two years to position the Norne Carbon Storage Hub as the carbon storage leader in Europe. Norne will enable emitters in Northern Europe to decarbonize both safely and economically."