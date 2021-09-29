KCC Completes Transatlantic Test of Biofuels

Norwegian shipowner Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (KCC) said it has completed testing of 30% biofuel aboard its CLEANBU MV Baru on a voyage from the Netherlands to Brazil as part of KCC’s ongoing efforts to gain technical and commercial experience with biofuels.

“We are pleased with the outcome of this test and will continue exploring biofuels possibilities going forward. We believe biofuel will be an increasingly important measure over this decade for the shipping industry to reach its carbon reduction targets,” said KCC CEO Engebret Dahm.

As highlighted by the EU Commission’s FuelEU Maritime legislation proposal, regional and potentially global regulations, would require shipowners to increase the share of renewable/low-carbon fuel in the mix. If adopted, FuelEU Maritime will require a gradual improvement of carbon intensity of energy used onboard its vessels from 2025 (2%) up to 2050 (75%).