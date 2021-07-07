KDI to Deliver Vessel Insight to Güngen's Suezmax Fleet

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) signed a contract to deliver its Vessel Insight infrastructure to Güngen Denizcilik ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Güngen), a Turkish-owned and registered shipping company which operates a fleet of six Suezmax crude oil-tankers. Güngen will deploy KDI's Vessel Insight to help reduce emissions and optimize fleet performance.

Güngen’s immediate goal for installing Vessel Insight is to benchmark the vessels within its fleet, providing the foundation for increased fuel savings and reduced emissions. The strategic purpose is to standardize the digitalization process and collect all data from the ships’ assets. Inputs can then be analyzed, and the system connected to software applications in the Kognifai Marketplace.

KDI’s Vessel Insight collects and contextualizes data from vessels, allowing top-level applications to use the necessary data to solve a predefined set of Key Performance Indicators.

The contract between Kongsberg Digital and Güngen was signed on May 5, 2021. Installation of Vessel Insight is expected to commence this month.