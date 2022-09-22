KDI Delivers DP Simulators to MOL in Tokyo

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) has delivered a full mission K-Sim Dynamic Positioning (DP) Simulator to MOL Marine & Engineering (MOLMEC) for the new MOL Dynamic Positioning Training Centre (MOL DPTC) in Tokyo, Japan. MOL DPTC is the first DP training center in Japan to be accredited by the Nautical Institute (NI) to provide NI-approved dynamic positioning training courses.

“We Installed Kongsberg DP simulator and were able to open a quality DP training center in Tokyo, Japan” said Nakashima Takashi, President, MOL Marine and Engineering Co., Ltd. “We believe that MOL Group can contribute more and more to the offshore wind power business, which is in high demand in Japan.”

The delivery includes a K-Sim DP Anchor Handling (Class A) simulator to support advanced offshore training, as well as four KONGSBERG K-Pos DP Basic (Class C) desktop simulators for basic DP training, including instructor stations to manage the exercises. As part of the contract, KDI will also deliver a newly developed hydrodynamic ship model; a digital version of the DP2 cable laying vessel KDDI Cable Infinity, owned by Kokusai Cable Ship Co., Ltd.

The simulator will be used to provide NI-approved DP training courses for MOL crew and the company’s customers. It will also be used to develop and provide customized training for cable-laying operations, offshore wind power related projects, or other offshore projects that utilize dynamic positioning systems. Furthermore, the simulator will also be made available for research and consulting services to serve the wider maritime industry.