KDI inks deal with Rocktree to 'Digitalize' Bulk Carrier

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) signed a contract with Singapore-based transshipment company Rocktree to provide its Vessel Insight technology for the Supramax size Bulk carrier modified to an Offshore Floating Terminal (OFT) RT LEO.

Together with the Vessel Insight Customer Success team, Rocktree plans to develop dashboards to measure cargo moved in tons/hour, fuel consumption, monitor emissions and benchmark its vessels.

“Historically, the Bulk carrier segment has been a bit slow in terms of digitalization compared to Tankers and Offshore, so this is a healthy sign showcasing that digitalization is beneficial for the entire shipping sector," said Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President, KDI. "Collecting data, both historical and real-time, will lead to competitive advantages in terms of more efficient decisions based on advanced algorithms."

While in dry dock, the integration of Vessel Insight with KM’s ‘K-Chief 500’ were installed during its dry dock in December 2021. KDI’s Vessel Insight is a data infrastructure solution that is designed to enable shipowners and operators to start their digitalization process. While Vessel Insight collects and contextualizes data from vessels, applications on top use the necessary data to solve a predefined set of Key Performance Indicators. By subscribing to Vessel Insight Rocktree will gain access to the Kognifai Marketplace, a network consisting of third-party software applications that can be usedby shipowners and operators to assist in becoming more sustainable and to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Along with the application integrations, the contract also enables Rocktree to utilize the Microsoft Certified Power BI connector and API’s to make tailored analytics. The Kongsberg Digital Customer Success Team will assist Rocktree in meeting their identified targets through the Vessel Insight infrastructure and the applications available through the Kognifai Marketplace.



