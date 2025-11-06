Keel Laid for Canada’s Final Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship

At a ceremony at Halifax Shipyard, the Canadian Coast Guard and Irving Shipbuilding have marked the official keel laying of the eighth and final Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) – the future CCGS Sermilik.

Today’s ceremony included the tradition of welding a coin to the hull of the ship to bring luck to the captain and crew during the life of the ship.

The future CCGS Sermilik is named after the Sermilik Glacier, located in Sirmilik National Park in Nunavut.

Under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), Irving Shipbuilding has delivered six AOPS for the Royal Canadian Navy and is currently constructing two AOPS for the Canadian Coast Guard. Construction began in April on the first of 15 River-class destroyers for the Royal Canadian Navy.

This new versatile and ice-capable ship will support fisheries enforcement and surveillance missions on Canada’s east coast, including Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization patrols by providing a reliable platform for operations conducted by enforcement authorities. Outfitted with science equipment and a medical facility onboard, the ship will be able to conduct scientific research and support humanitarian assistance missions.

In addition to its primary missions, the Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship will be able to support environmental responses, aid in navigation maintenance, engage in offshore search and rescue, and perform icebreaking operations in Arctic and southern waters, which will allow greater flexibility and adaptability for the Canadian Coast Guard’s operations.



