Keel Laid for Nigerian Navy Landing Craft

Dutch shipbuilding giant Damen Group said that its Damen Shipyards Sharjah (DSS) in the United Arab Emirates held a keel-laying ceremony for a new landing craft (LST 100) ordered by the Nigerian Navy.



A press release from Damen said on February 17, 2020 said that the ceremony took place in the Sahrjah Hamriyah Free Zone on December 9, 2019.



The start of the vessel’s construction was attended by Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.



Damen has designed the Landing Ship Transport 100 (LST 100) for a range of duties including amphibious operations, strategic transport of equipment and troops, disaster relief, evacuation operations and humanitarian assistance.



The 100-meter long roll-on-roll-off landing craft can accommodate a crew of 32 people and 16 Embarked Marine Forces (EMF) in the deckhouse. There is an additional EMF accommodation for 234 pax at mid ship below main deck.



The vessel has a helicopter/UAV deck and significant space for cargo, loaded with the stern ramp, bow ramp or the 25 tons main crane.



Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, speaking at the keel-laying ceremony, said, “Today’s ceremony is a significant step towards actualising the dream of restoring the Nigerian Navy’s sea lift capability. The selection of Damen was based on the track record of high quality shipbuilding capacity, engineering as well as the belief in the company’s ability to adhere at the timelines for the delivery of the ship. As we say in the Nigerian Navy ‘onward together’.”



The LST 100 is scheduled for delivery in 2022, it said.