Keel Laid for Selar’s Wind and Sun-Powered Cruise Vessel

January 7, 2025

Rendering of the Captain Arctic (Photo: Selar)

Marine and energy services firm Goltens has hosted a keel-laying ceremony on for the innovative Polar expedition vessel Captain Arctic, which has been purpose-designed for sustainable maritime travel.

The ceremony, held in November, welcomed CEO Sophie Galvagnon and Technical Director Pierrick Delaunay of the ship's French owner, Selar, while Goltens' shipbuilder client, Chantier Naval de l'Ocean Indien (CNOI), was represented by Managing Director Frank Piriou, Deputy General Director Nicolas Perrier and Project Leader Jean Charles Davy.

Representatives of the vessel's classification society, Bureau Veritas (BV), were also in attendance alongside key customers, partners and industry leaders, including executives from Dubai Maritime City.

The 70-meter-long vessel will rely primarily on renewable energy sources for propulsion, resulting in a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to conventional ships. It will harness 90% of its power from wind sails mounted with advanced solar panels.

“We are excited and pleased to partner with Goltens on this transformative journey. This vessel is not only an investment in sustainable tourism, but also a commitment to preserving the natural wonders of our planet,” said Selar's Galvagnon.

 “The ceremony was a testament to the spirit of innovation and collaboration that drives Goltens. Selar and CNOI have entrusted us to build a vessel that not only meets, but exceeds the expectations of the modern maritime industry. The project reflects our shared dedication to sustainability, innovation and a greener future for the seas,” added Sandeep Seth, Goltens' CEO.

