Keel Laid for Young Endeavour II

Construction of Young Endeavour II has officially commenced at the Birdon shipyard in Port Macquarie, Australia.

The Australian Commonwealth Government has ordered the vessel to replace the brigantine Sail Training Ship (STS) Young Endeavour. This vessel is now 35 years old and has been delivering sail training voyages in Australia since 1988.

The new sail training ship, to be built over the next three years, will be a barquentine rig, with square sails rigged on the foremast and fore-and-aft sails rigged on the fore, main and mizzen masts.

The vessel was designed by Dykstra Naval Architects, and Birdon will be working with Dykstra on the core vessel design and will also have responsibility for the design, engineering, and integration of the vessel’s systems, including mechanical, electrical, propulsion, communication and navigation systems.

Like Young Endeavour, the new ship is expected to be steel hulled, have timber deck covering, and be rigged with aluminium masts and spars. The vessel will feature increased endurance at sea, and air conditioning throughout the ship.

It will accommodate up to 42 youth crew on each voyage. It will also be able to undertake more voyages per year than the older vessel, meaning more young Australians will be able to access the unique development program it offers. Over its 30-year life the vessel will have capacity to embark tens of thousands of youth to participate in the world-recognised Young Endeavour Youth Development Program, and a similar number of youth to participate in Community Day Sails around Australia.

The Young Endeavour Program is an investment in Australia’s youth, helping participants develop life skills and reach their full potential. Since 1988 the Royal Australian Navy has operated, maintained and crewed the sail training ship Young Endeavour on behalf of the Commonwealth – ensuring that voyages, while physically and mentally challenging, are conducted with the highest regard to safety.

Young Endeavour will remain in service until delivery of the replacement vessel.



