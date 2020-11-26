Keppel Offshore & Marine Wins $74,7M FPSO Conversion Work

Singapore's Keppel Offshore & Marine has won a contract from an unnamed repeat customer worth about S$100 million (USD 74,7 million) for the fabrication and integration work on a Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO).



Scheduled for delivery in 4Q 2022, Keppel Shipyard’s scope of work includes the fabrication, installation and integration of topside modules, riser balconies and spread mooring support structures, as well as supporting the customer on pre-commissioning and commissioning work.

Ahead of the FPSO’s arrival in the yard, Keppel Shipyard will start with pre-fabrication work on the topside components in 1Q next year.

Chor How Jat, Managing Director (Conversions & Repairs) of Keppel O&M said, “We are pleased to secure our 140th conversion project to help meet the world’s need for energy. As the world’s leader in FPSO conversion and integration projects, we have built up strong capabilities to add value to our customers’ projects and efficiently deliver high quality FPSOs, while contributing to the circular economy with our conversion solutions.

“With the challenges posed by Covid-19, the health and safety of our workforce is paramount. We have put in place measures to safeguard our people and maintain our operations to ensure that each project entrusted to us is delivered as planned.”

When completed, the FPSO will be capable of producing 220,000 barrels of oil per day and have an associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day.





