KEYS Azalea Completes Japan's First LNG Bunkering Op for Cruise Ship

KEYS Azalea, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel owned and operated by KEYS Bunkering West Japan, bunkered LNG by ship-to-ship method for the cruise ship ASUKA III in first ever such operation in Japan.

The operation took place on July 14 at Chuo Wharf in Hakata port for the ASUKA III, a cruise ship equipped with engines using three types of fuel, including LNG, operated by NYK.

Until now, KEYS Azalea has bunkered for car carriers and iron ore and coal bulk carriers, and the latest achievement represents the first bunkering for cruise ship KEYS Azalea delivered, as well as the first such operation conducted in Japan.

KEYS Bunkering West Japan is a joint venture established by Kyushu Electric Power, NYK Line, Itochu Enex, and Saibu Gas.

The company took delivery of KEYS Azalea vessel, said to be Japan’s first LNG bunkering vessel equipped with a dual-fuel engine, back in April 2024.

The vessel is 82.4 meters long, with the beam of 18.2 meters. It’s LNG loadable capacity stands at 3,500 cubic meters.

KEYS Bunkering West Japan noted it will continue to provide safe and stable LNG bunkering and contribute to forming a carbon-neutral society and developing the LNG bunkering business in Japan.