Parker Kittiwake Launches 'The Gold Guide'

Parker Kittiwake has announced the launch of the Gold Guide – a definitive reference guide to fuel, hydraulic, and lubricating oil for the marine industry.

This first-of-a-kind, comprehensive resource provides vessel owners and operators with all the information needed to understand all aspects of fuel, lube, and hydraulic oil from first principles to testing, monitoring, characteristics and specifications. Furthermore it gives a comprehensive insight into interpreting test results and understanding the potential impact these can have on operational performance and efficiency.



Effective management of fuels and oils is essential to ensure vital assets are adequately provided for from both a performance and protection aspect. So often the practical information is hidden in marketing information, and an in-depth practical understanding of the varying factors that impact operational performance is generally only obtained after many years spent at sea.



Based upon clear and actionable information on purchasing, sampling, testing and interpretation of test results, the Gold Guide provides a single written reference point for comprehensive guidance that helps operators understand how to implement good housekeeping policies for fuel, hydraulic, and lubricating oil. From density and dispersants to polymer thickeners and particulate analysis, each topic is covered in detail throughout the manual with salient points continually highlighted throughout.



Larry Rumbol, Marine Condition Monitoring Manager, Parker Kittiwake commented, “Care in the selection, purchase, use, testing and monitoring of fuels and oils pays direct dividends in terms of minimising maintenance burdens, reducing the risk of unplanned downtime through machinery failure and reducing accelerated wear. It’s vital for all operating personnel to understand the physical characteristics of fuel, hydraulic and lubricating oil, coupled with an awareness of sampling and testing systems and processes, and the significance of test results. After all, it can and will impact life onboard and is most definitely ‘best practice’.”



Rumbol continued, “The need for this sort of objective, fit for purpose resource is greater than ever given the complexity of the regulations governing vessel operation, the thirst for crew knowledge enrichment, and the ever-present need to drive vessel efficiency, maximise uptime and protect what can be volatile profits.”



Parker Kittiwake is a global expert on asset protection and the testing and analysis of fuels and oils. Through its sponsorship of the Gold Guide, the company aims to provide easy access to comprehensive guidance, not only to operators onboard but also the classrooms of maritime training academies, to facilitate a ‘best practice’ approach to optimising safe and efficient operations.



Printed in full colour on oil-proof paper, the Gold Guide is wire bound so that it lays flat for ease of use onboard, and includes peer-reviewed input from Wärtsilä, NSD Corporation, ExxonMobil, IBIA, John H Whitaker Tankers, the Institute of Marine Engineers, and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).



Ian Hynde, Senior Lecturer in Marine Engineering at Warsash Maritime Academy, said, “Parker Kittiwake’s Gold Guide is a comprehensive guide to modern technology and methodology applied to the analysis of fuels and lubricants. It is an essential reference publication for marine engineer cadets, starting their education, and experienced marine engineers who are studying for their Class1 and Class2 Certificate of Competency.”



For 24 years, Parker Kittiwake has been designing, developing and manufacturing condition monitoring and test equipment for lube oil, hydraulic oil and fuels. Thousands of vessels have Parker Kittiwake equipment onboard that is used by seafarers every day to gain vital information on engine and equipment health, and to test fuel quality and compatibility.