KNUD E. HANSEN Expands in Canada

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm KNUD E. HANSEN has set up a permanent presence in the east coast port of Halifax, Nova Scotia, allowing the Denmark based company to increase its focus on Canada’s growing maritime sector as well as the increased demand for Arctic ship tonnage.

Halifax will serve as the home base for senior naval architect and project manager Sam Stark, who has been with the company since 2013. Stark is tasked with increasing awareness of KNUD E. HANSEN in Canada and pursuing new design and engineering opportunities for the company while continuing to assist the firm’s other offices with engineering project work.

KNUD E. HANSEN, which has worked closely over the years with Canadian ship owners and operators including Marine Atlantic Inc., BC Ferries and the Government of Newfoundland & Labrador, says the new market presence will allow the company to provide local expertise and technical consulting services to new and existing clientele.